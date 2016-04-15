SiliconCore to Exhibit 0.95mm LED display at NAB 2016

The Camellia 0.95, SiliconCore’s smallest pixel pitch LED display to date, will be unveiled to the broadcast industry for the first time at NAB 2016.

The Camellia 0.95 also will be presented alongside the manufacturer’s full range of ultra fine pixel pitch LED displays at booth C2024 from the April 18 to April 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Camellia achieves 4K resolution at just 165 inches diagonal. The ultra fine pitch display was achieved with SiliconCore’s Common Cathode technology, where reduced power dissipation enables the finer LED pitch while maintaining the high brightness and image quality.

“The advancements of ultra-fine pixel pitch LED displays are revolutionizing the broadcast industry by expanding the creative possibilities for studio backdrops,” said Eric Li, CEO of SiliconCore. “The extraordinary pixel pitch, contrast and brightness in our displays are all made possible by our unique and patented Common Cathode driver technology. With an overall reduction in power consumption the heat output of displays are greatly minimized, removing the need for additional cooling for a very quiet and long-lasting display beyond the typical 100,000 hours.”