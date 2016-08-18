SiliconCore Technology Appoints Eric Penot COO

Eric Penot COO of SiliconCore

SiliconCore Technology has appointed digital development expert Eric Penot to the role of chief operating officer (COO). He brings more than 20 years of strategic, operational and digital innovation experience to the company, and will be instrumental in driving strategic development in this newly created role.

As group vice president, digital media for JCDecaux from 2009 to 2015, Penot led the digital transformation of the group, defining its strategy and promoting the development of digital in the group worldwide. Prior to this, he was chief information officer (CIO) of JCDecaux North America for 11 years, and prepared JCDecaux to lead in the North American digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising industry.

In his role as COO, Penot will lead the sales, marketing, and operations functions for SiliconCore worldwide, working closely with the research, development, and manufacturing teams to create and bring to market the next generation of LED Displays.

“Eric Penot has an innate strategic understanding of SiliconCore’s key markets and products, and this will be a great asset in his role as COO,” said Eric Li, CEO of SiliconCore. “SiliconCore’s unique set of proprietary and patented technical innovations such as Common Cathode, combined with his experience of scalability and decades of DOOH, will propel our business to new heights in the years ahead. After leading the digital transformation of the JCDecaux group for six years, his move to join our innovative company reinforces our position as a leader in the direct-view LED industry. I welcome Eric to the SiliconCore team and look forward to our collaboration.”

“SiliconCore is uniquely positioned to redefine the display industry through its superior and pioneering set of technologies,” said Penot. “I am convinced that the digital display industry is on the verge of its largest revolution to date, with the fast emergence of direct-view LED as the technology that will ultimately replace other existing large format display technologies. Direct-view LED is intrinsically a better technology in many ways: power and image performance, reliability, lifetime, versatility of formats, and eventually cost.

“SiliconCore is the only company in the world with the innovative culture, know-how, people, and experience to develop the technical roadmap necessary to bring these products to market. SiliconCore has also attracted a group of very talented and senior professionals who excel at business development and market education. Combined, this is a recipe for success. I am excited to join the team at SiliconCore, the ultra-fine pitch innovator and pioneer in the small pitch LED industry.”