indoorDIRECT Expands Music Video Platform

indoorDIRECT has recently entered into agreements with several record labels and artists to air their music videos on indoorDIRECT’s in-store television show “theBITE”.

“theBITE” is viewed by 13 million viewers each month and aired in over 1,000 quick-service restaurants nationwide, and music has always been a key segment within the programming strategy. In the most recent Nielsen viewership study more than half of the survey participants stated that they like music videos on “theBITE” the most.

“The desire of consumers to consume media when they want it and where they want it and the music industry’s desire to syndicate their artists’ music and videos across multiple platforms has made “theBITE” the hottest and fastest growing music platform in the nation,” said Jonna Birgans, VP of Strategic Alliances at indoorDIRECT. “With over 1,000 locations today, and plans for 700 additional locations by the end of the year, we are just getting started and are in the process of developing a website for our viewers thatwill provide additional exposure for the music videos and other content seen on our show.”

In addition to providing exposure for artists to millions of music lovers each week, indoorDIRECT is contributing directly to the sale of electronic downloads for these featured artists. Viewers of “theBITE” are encouraged to download the tracks to the videos they see on “theBITE” by incorporating a keyword and short code that viewers can send text messages to in an adjacent companion banner that airs simultaneously while the video is playing.

Currently indoorDIRECT is using both Amazon and iTunes for downloads, but is looking to work with a single partner going forward that will receive brand recognition each time the call to action to download a song or album is shown on “theBITE,” in addition to a revenue share from the transaction.