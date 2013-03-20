QSC Strengthens Sales and Marketing Teams with Promotions

QSC Audio Products, LLC. has promoted several senior managers to new leadership roles within its global sales and marketing teams.

Gina Bergmann has been promoted to senior director, sales operations and U.S. sales; David Fuller has been promoted to senior director, international sales and technical marketing, and Ray van Straten has been promoted to senior director, marketing communications and training and education.

Gina Bergmann.

David Fuller. Ray van Straten.

“I am very excited about these management changes and the opportunities they represent for our company’s future,” said Joe Pham, QSC president and CEO. “David, Gina and Ray each have proven track records of success, building teams from the ground up and being advocates for approaching our business differently. In addition, they all have a strong background in sales which gives them a unique perspective on how they approach the non-sales aspect of their roles.”

Gina Bergmann will be leading both the sales operations and U.S. sales teams at QSC. Gina originally joined QSC sales operations 12 years ago and has worked in both the Retail and Concert divisions, moving on to manage QSC Strategic Accounts, and most recently managing both sales operations and strategic accounts. Gina will also maintain responsibility for Channel Management Strategy.

“When I first joined QSC, I couldn’t imagine having a role informing the direction of the company,” said Bergmann. “Today, I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work alongside such an incredible group of people in shaping the direction of the sales and marketing teams of the future, and propelling our next phase of growth.”

David Fuller will be leading both the technical marketing and international sales teams at QSC. David came to QSC three years ago, first managing the Asia Pacific region, then relocating to the headquarters in Costa Mesa facility to head up the Technical Marketing team. In this role, David built a high caliber of talent and tools for the benefit of QSC customers.

“Becoming a global organization is a critical component of QSC’s mission statement, and I’m very excited at the prospect of playing a part in that. Furthermore, the International Sales Team at QSC has never been stronger, and it is my privilege to lead such a talented group of industry professionals,” said Fuller.

Ray van Straten will be leading both marketing communications and the training and education team at QSC. Throughout his ten years with QSC, Ray has served as retail market manager, director of entertainer solutions, and most recently managing the company’s marketing communications team. In addition to assuming the new training and education responsibilities, Ray will also continue to oversee Worldwide Artist Relations and Public Relations.