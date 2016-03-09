Shuttle Computer Group Shows Skylake 4K Players at DSE

Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., today announced its first wave of Skylake-based 4K players that range from entry level to powerhouses designed to take on sophisticated content. They will be featured in Booth #1542 at the Digital Signage Expo, March 16-17, 2016 in Las Vegas.



Able to support two independent displays, the DH110’s heat pipe cooling system and smart fan ensures reliably cool performance for long operation. With built-in USB 2.0, RS232/422/485 and PS/2 I/O ports, it has many connectivity options for multiple peripherals and supports two Intel Gigabit LAN ports for increased installation flexibility in digital signage applications.

The DH110 features a 1.3-liter slim design and body thickness of only 43mm with significantly fewer cables and no daughter board. This makes for easy assembly, enhanced thermal efficiency and system stability due to increased airflow.

The new DH170 slim PC has an Intel built-in graphics engine for 4K/Ultra HD video playback. It also supports three independent screen displays via two DisplayPort and one HDMI ports. Only 43mm thick and VESA mountable, the DH170 is easily integrated into diverse business environments and is approved for 24/7 non-stop operation with high stability.

Like the DH110, the Shuttle XH170 has a heatpipe cooling system and smart fan, as well as an "always-on-jumper" for auto-start after power-fail and can drive up to three displays at the same time. Its USB 3.0 connectors allow for data transfer of up to 5 Gbit/s (625 MB/s), which enables external devices such as USB hard disks to be connected and run at nearly the same speed as their internal siblings. USB 3.0 is downward compatible so that devices of previous USB generations can also be hooked up.