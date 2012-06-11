Haivision Debuts CoolSign 5.0

Haivision has announced CoolSign 5.0, the latest version of its digital signage system. CoolSign 5.0 brings together digital signage with IP video, allowing clients to deliver combined rich media and live broadcasts across campuses and to remote signage players and mobile devices globally.

By integrating the IP video distribution technology of Haivision's Furnace within the CoolSign player, CoolSign can incorporate broadcast content without copy risk. Encrypted live HD channels can be displayed as a region or full screen on any player. The CoolSign player can also access Internet-based RTMP streams, assuring that any player can access live HD content.

CoolSign 5.0 will feature a new Web-based management interface to upload, manage, and distribute content from various devices, including iPad/iPhone, Windows, and Android mobile devices.

"Haivision is solving the challenges of the enterprise by delivering integrated solutions," said Peter Maag, chief marketing officer at Haivision. "Content is always a critical challenge with any digital signage deployment. By combining CoolSign's powerful data automation tools with the attractiveness of live, linear broadcast and local content management, Haivision is enabling clients to deploy contextual, compelling information to every display and every user globally."

CoolSign 5.0 will be released this fall.