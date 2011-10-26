Sextant Group Included in 'Best Places to Work'

Pittsburgh, PA--For the third time in five years, The Sextant Group has been honored by American Business Journals as one of Western Pennsylvania's "Best Places to Work."

The recognition was announced late last week at an awards ceremony attended by over 500 CEO's, HR directors, and other executives from local companies.

The national Pittsburgh-based consulting and design firm — specializing in audiovisual and information technologies, security, acoustics and lighting — was ranked in the Top 40 of all participating firms, and 32nd among firms of similar size.

The Sextant Group employees participated in the survey without the knowledge of president Mark Valenti. "Considering the remarkable growth the firm has undergone in this challenging economy — opening new offices in San Francisco, Omaha, and Santa Barbara plus growing our New York, Atlanta and DC operations, virtually doubling the size of the company within a short 27 months — I am totally surprised and delighted," Valenti said. "Not only is it an honor to be distinguished from over 34,000 firms in the region, but it's all the sweeter because of the judges - our company's own employees."

In order to qualify for the award, employees needed to complete an online questionnaire asking about employee involvement in the company, management engagement, trust in leadership, and overall satisfaction. Of the over 78 firms participating, companies the size of The Sextant Group require a larger percentage of participation to qualify. A full list of finalists and rankings is available at www.bizjournals.com.

"We developed this program to highlight the world-class workplaces that are being developed in the Pittsburgh region," said Alan Robertson, publisher, Pittsburgh Business Times. "Best Places to Work provides employers with many benefits besides bragging rights. If you win this award, it's great for employee attraction and retention as well."

The Sextant Group works with architects and owners to design media-rich spaces, systems and services where communication is mission-critical. Projects include higher education, medical, corporate, government, institutional, performing arts, broadcast, and sports and recreation across North America.