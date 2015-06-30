Shure Promotes Schyvinck, Hamerlinck

Shure Incorporated has expanded longtime company leader Chris Schyvinck’s responsibilities to lead the company’s Operations Division as she continues to manage the Global Marketing and Sales Division. Her new title is executive vice president of global operations, marketing, and sales, and chief operating officer.

Chris Schyvinck

Schyvinck has been with Shure since 1989. Before being named to lead global marketing and sales in 2006, she led the Operations Division for more than six years.

“I am pleased to provide this opportunity for Chris," said Sandy LaMantia, Shure President and CEO. "Her many years of dedicated service and increasing responsibility have prepared her well for this new and expanded position.”



Shure also announced today that vice president of global information systems and chief information officer (CIO) Robin Hamerlinck has been promoted to senior vice president of global information systems and CIO.Hamerlinck has more than 20 years of experience in computer and information technology and has been with Shure since 2007.

Robin Hamerlinck



“I congratulate Robin on a well-earned promotion,” said LaMantia. “Through her leadership, there have been significant improvements in our company’s information systems, tools, and infrastructure, and I am confident she will continue to be an integral part of our company’s long-term success.”