Shure Promotes Mark Brunner to VP Global Corporate and Government Relations

Shure Incorporated formed a new department intended to centralize the company’s efforts related to global public relations, government affairs, and corporate communications. Mark Brunner has been promoted to vice president and will lead this new initiative.

Mark Brunner

“Mark has been a steadfast ambassador for the Company,” said Chris Schyvinck, Shure president and CEO. “He has been instrumental in helping Shure build a favorable reputation with customers, associates, high-profile influencers, and the public. And his efforts regarding spectrum regulation has greatly benefited and protected all wireless microphone users. I am pleased to promote Mark to this significant new position.”

On behalf of Shure, Brunner has effectively advocated for wireless microphone users in the U.S. and internationally, advising policymakers on the impacts of spectrum legislation to the professional audio community. Through industry relationships, he has successfully generated support for this cause from venues ranging from the Grand Ole Opry to Madison Square Garden, The Recording Academy, professional sports leagues, and major broadcast networks.

Since joining Shure in 1989, Brunner has held several key positions, including director of advertising, managing director of the Musical Instrument and Touring Sound business unit, and senior director of Global Brand Management. His new role will focus on consolidating and extending Shure’s industry advocacy, philanthropy, and history preservation activities.