Cloud Electronics Opens U.S. Office

Cloud Electronics, based in Sheffield, England, has expanded its operations in the U.S. to provide a direct link to audio professionals in the U.S., Canada, and the Americas. Cloud Electronics is committing the resources to build market share in the U.S., and the manufacturers has a new focus on creating products that match the needs of integrators in North America.

Despite the recent economic climate in Europe, Cloud has managed to grow significantly, and focusing more efforts on the Americas is the next logical step for the expanding electronics company. "Entering the U.S. is an enormous task,” said Simon Curtis, managing director of Cloud Electronics. “The scale of markets in North America take a matching effort to provide sufficient warehousing, critical support, training and the sales staff to make Cloud USA a seamless extension of Cloud Electronics U.K."