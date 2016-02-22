Shure Debuts Microflex Advance Ceiling and Table Array Microphones

Shure has unveiled Microflex Advance, a portfolio of networked ceiling and table array microphones, audio interfaces, and control software for enhanced AV conferencing.

The mic array features the ability to flush-mount alongside standard ceiling tiles, and the toroid polar pattern in the Microflex Advance Table Array. Microflex Advance also presents an evolution of the company’s IntelliMix DSP suite enabling accurate control of audio capture in any location of a meeting space. Microflex Advance Array Microphones use Dante Audio Networking protocol, with all control, audio, and power signals carried through a single standard Ethernet cable connection.

“Microflex Advance is unique because it combines the deep roots of expertise Shure has demonstrated in both the acoustic and digital signal processing domains,” said Rob Klegon, associate manager, Global Product Management at Shure.

The Microflex Array comes equipped with Steerable Coverage technology, enabling up to eight lobes of pickup that are configurable in three dimensions. Within the onboard IntelliMix DSP Suite, the Steerable Coverage deploys up to four discrete audio channels around a table and uses the toroid ring-shaped pattern to reject unwanted artifacts from overhead such as HVAC or projector fans.

Offering efficient analog to digital/digital to analog conversion, the four Shure Audio Network Interfaces provide seamless audio routing in and out of the Dante networked audio domain. Available in standard XLR (mic/line) and block (mic/line) connector versions that include LED and Mute switch pins for logic-enabled analog microphones. All Audio Network Interfaces include a single Ethernet port for easy Dante Audio routing and a browser-based software for control of connectivity and monitoring.

All Microflex hardware features built-in control software, providing an interface to simplify the process of adjusting microphone attributes, such as configuration of presets, templates, and polar patterns. Microflex Advance products also integrate with third party controllers such as Crestron and AMX.

The entire Microflex Advance portfolio will be available later this year.