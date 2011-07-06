AMX Dealers Awarded SPAWAR Contract

Richardson, TX--AMX announced that a collection of its government dealers have been awarded a $500 Million, five year, Multiple Award Contract (MAC) from Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), Charleston. The contract is a Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Audio Visual Systems Equipment contract.

According to the official U.S. Navy website, “the purpose of this procurement is to provide SPAWAR Atlantic with rapid access to turnkey solutions to the warfighter with the objective of fostering improvement initiatives that include mission effectiveness, efficient utilization of resources, and volume discounts.”

AMX solutions have been tested and approved as high-performance audio-visual solutions that meet existing and future mission support requirements and can be directly specified by government buyers.

“AMX is committed to providing our government buyers with the most robust, secure AV solutions that are second to none," said John Hanby, AMX vice president of government sales. "This award further confirms the DoD’s confidence in AMX enterprise-wide solutions as well as the design and implementation capabilities of our dealers and system integrators.”

Through the SPAWAR contract, a government end-user who has a need, for example, to install a new conference room, or update an existing one, enables access to streamlined purchasing processes of best-value mission critical technology.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Mercom, Inc., CDW Government LLC, GTSI Corporation and The Whitlock Group are the five awardees for this Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ), Firm Fixed Price type contract for the procurement/lease of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Audio/Visual products, related equipment and accessories.

AMX was the first control and switching manufacturer to earn DISA JITC IA certification. AMX also holds the Certificate of Networthiness (CoN) from the U.S. Army 9th Signal Command for their Resource Management Suite (RMS) software solution. RMS delivers an enterprise-wide solution to remotely monitor and diagnose equipment problems, gain centralized management of disparate systems, improve equipment uptime, increase staff productivity and reduce energy usage.