Diamond Case Designs Offers Cash-for-Clunker TV Recycling Event December 17 & 18

Following the success of last years popular Cash for Clunker TV program, Diamond Case Designs, Inc. has organized another e-waste recycling event just in time for the holidays. This environmentally friendly program provides cash discounts toward the purchase of new eligible model Energystar TVs.

Founded in 1991, Diamond Case specializes in the design and production of home theater systems. According to David Hartfelder, President of Diamond Case, “By providing the furniture, electronics, installation, and training under one roof, we are able to give our clients a complete, hassle free experience.”

As flat panel TVs come down in price, Diamond Case has seen an increase in the number of customers replacing in their old analog TVs for new digital TVs. Rather than discarding the old TVs, which contain hazardous materials such as lead and phosphorus, into local landfills, Diamond Case has partnered with All Green Electronics Recycling to recycle and re-purpose the old TVs. All Green guarantees that all items to be recycled will be done in accordance with their ZERO landfill policy and will not ship anything overseas. According to Arman Sadeghi, CEO of All Green, “All types of e-waste (electronic waste), including cell phones, laptops, computer monitors, and televisions can be recycled responsibly so their hazardous products do not end up in landfills. Additionally, we never send material overseas for processing in order to guarantee the most stringent recycling standards”.

To promote this responsible recycling, Diamond Case is hosting an “All-Green, Cash-for-Clunker TV Recycling Event” where the public is invited to drop off their old electronics AND get up to $1,000 cash trade in value on the purchase of a new eligible model Energystar 4.0 compliant digital TV. Energystar 4.0 TVs adhere to strict power consumption guidelines established by the EPA. In fact, Energystar 4.0 TVs consume less than 1 watt in standby mode, and most only use about the same amount of power as two 100 watt household lightbulbs when in use. On average these TVs cost about .17¢ per day to operate.



Everyone who drops off their e-waste at the event will be given a voucher good for up to $1,000 off eligible TV models making it a perfect time to purchase a new digital TV this holiday season. For those with trade-in TVs that are too large and heavy to be conveniently dropped off, and are purchasing a new Energystar TV, Diamond Case will set an appointment to pick up the old TV and deliver the new one free of charge (within 30 miles). These specially priced TVs are only available from Diamond Case and the discount vouchers are valid through December 18th or until funds run out.

The “All-Green, Cash-for-Clunker TV Recycling Event” will be held Friday and Saturday December 17th - 18th from 10 am to 6 pm at Diamond Case Designs, Inc., 655 N. Shepard St, Anaheim, CA, 92806. To receive a list of the eligible TV models and their discounted prices, call 800-616-5354, e-mail dave@diamondcase.com , or visit their website at www.diamondcase.com

