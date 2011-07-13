MUSIC Group Appoints Canadian Distributor

MUSIC Group has appointed Intellimix as their distributor for the BEHRINGER and BUGERA brands in Canada.

"BEHRINGER has proven themselves as a premier brand in the industry, known for high quality products at cutting-edge prices and tremendous sell-through," said Stephen Kosters, president of Intellimix. "Over the past years we have been watching the BEHRINGER and BUGERA brands become true technology leaders, and we are proud to be part of the team. We look forward to the opportunity to help grow the brands in Canada."