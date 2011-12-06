Bretford Adds New Mobile Device Carts

Bretford Manufacturing has introduced four new mobile device carts to support the modern learning environment.

The new MDMLAP30 30-unit laptop/netbook carts and MDMTAB36 36-unit tablet carts feature an advanced power management system and a “desktop” cord management system. All of the new carts are currently available and shipping.

“Technology is inherent in how students communicate and has become a driving force in education. The use of these devices is quickly increasing,” said Dan Berger, product manager, Bretford Manufacturing. “Laptops, netbooks and tablets allow students to explore the world outside the walls of the school without ever leaving the classroom. Teachers can now expand their curriculum in ways that were not possible even just a short time ago. With the new MDM carts, this technology is always available when needed and safe and secure when not in use.”

The new carts include a “Power Manager” system, which is designed to continuously charge even the most power hungry mobile devices. The system uses a “Round Robin” charging cycle that constantly evaluates the demand for power and concentrates on the devices that need it most. The system inherently senses when batteries are nearing a full charge and automatically reduces power as required. The Power Manager not only prevents circuit tripping, but also allows each set of device batteries to cool down between charging cycles, thereby extending their life.

The carts offer new cable and cord management. According to Berger, the locking slots in the front of the cart position the cords so they can be easily plugged into the device. And the back of the cart features the first removable cord management system. Made with removable steel plates and Velcro straps, the system allows teachers or IT administrators to secure the power cords and adapters to the panels before snapping them into the cart all while seated at a table, making it no longer necessary to kneel or bend down to manage the wires.

Each new cart has two shelves with individual laser-printed numbers for identification on every device slot. They also include full-access doors in the front for the students and a choice of a panel or full-access door in the back for the person operating the cart. Their dual-handle design and dual-locking casters allow both adults and children to push and pull the cart easily and safely. Additionally, device security is provided by the solid steel construction and a unique locking handle that can be opened using either a re-programmable combination or a key. Both carts ship fully assembled and are ready to be cable-managed for power.