Metric Halo Offers Free Upgrade to Mobile IO Software

Metric Halo, maker of pro audio interfaces, announces a significant upgrade to its Mobile I/O software, which is freely available for download at the company's website, www.mhlabs.com. The MIO Console software, which runs on a Macintosh computer, provides a virtual console that configures and controls all internal routing and DSP within Metric Halo's family of FireWire hardware interfaces. Version 5.4 adds support for infrared remote control and demos

of Metric Halo's popular +DSP upgrade and plug-ins, along with a large number of smaller tweaks and improvements.

MIO Console v5.4 breathes life into the infrared receiver on the front panel of the ULN-8 and LIO-8 hardware interfaces, allowing users to control input gains, listening levels, and more using a standard IR remote control. The software/hardware has the ability to learn the remote control's codes and store them in the interface so that the remote control works when the computer is turned off. MIO Console v5.4 also allows users to demo plug-ins that run on the hardware such as the optional +DSP package, which uses the hardware's processing power to process inputs, outputs, or any combination thereof with Metric Halo's proprietary algorithms, which are favorably compared to high-end solid-state analog equipment. In addition, users can now purchase single plug-ins without committing to the entire +DSP package. The first such "a la carte" offering is Metric Halo's renowned TransientControl dynamics plug-in.

"MIO Console v5.4 provides a number of major new features and literally hundreds of fixes for mostly small (and a couple of big, but rare) issues that have been encountered by our users and testers since the release of v5.3," said Allen Rowand, field operative for Metric Halo. "Customers who want to integrate our hardware into high-end home theater systems will appreciate the new infrared functionality, as will audio professionals seeking greater control at a distance. The new +DSP demo and "a la carte" option will allow users to make better use of the functionalities we provide. Overall, we're confident that this is best release of the MIO Console yet, and we encourage users to take advantage of the free upgrade."

The new release also brings a collection of happy-to-have items. These include a revised and comprehensive documentation set; support for convenient in-console hardware and software registration; improved stability when running multiple CoreAudio clients; an improved firmware upgrade experience; support for resetting MIO hardware via software commands; enhanced undo/redo support; enhanced support of SMPTE TC (including HD timecode); and a number of improved workflow features - among many other things. MIO Console v5.4 also represents the last version that will be fully vetted for legacy hardware. Legacy users should see the Metric Halo website for options.