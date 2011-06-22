Chief Receives Compliance Designations

Minneapolis, MN--Chief revealed that its lineup of automated projector lifts has received UL and TUV compliance, recognizing product safety and compatibility. With these designations, Chief can now add a CE mark to these products.
- The lineup includes three models: SL151, SL220 and SL236. The SL151 is designed to fit inside a standard 2-foot by 2-foot (600mm by 600mm) suspended ceiling grid. The SL236 is used when extra extension is needed, as it provides up to 36-inches (91 cm) travel. The SL220 is designed for ease of install, snapping inside a 2-foot by 2-foot ceiling grid.
- With the compliance certification of the SL220, all models in the series have now received the following designations:
- UL – Verifies that a product is physically and environmentally safe for public use, as determined by the Underwriters Laboratories.
- TUV – Validates the safety of products to protect humans and the environment against hazards.
- CE – Is the manufacturer’s promise that a product is in conformity with European Union legislation and can be sold in the European Economic Area.