Severtson to Launch 4k Thin/Zero Bezel Screens at InfoComm

The What: Severtson Screens will launch its new 4K thin/zero bezel fixed-frame projection screen solutions during InfoComm 2016, at its booth, C6648.

The What Else: The 4K Thin Bezel Series is a collection of premium fixed-frame Severtson projection screens designed to offer a sturdy, extruded aluminum frame with a 3/8-inch visible bezel, which can be removed for customers desiring zero-edge border options for a fully maximized viewing area and an even more aesthetically appealing appearance.

Customers can choose one of the many tensioned screen materials with optional optical coatings or acoustic options to tailor the viewing experience to the desired location. One option is the SAT-4K, a seamless home theater or pro AV screen with virtually no size limitations. Acoustically transparent, the entire sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the images on display. Available in Impression, Deluxe, and Deluxe Curved configurations, the SAT-4K screen meets or exceeds all industry standards for optimum video and acoustic performance, providing reference quality reproduction of the digital image combined with true fidelity of the original soundtrack.