Severtson Supplies FatCats with Custom Cinema Projection Screens

Severtson Screens has supplied FatCats with custom cinema projection screens for the family entertainment company’s new Gilbert, Ariz., location’s six movie theater auditoriums.

“We ship our screens internationally for renowned world-class cinemas, as well as for local installations literally down the street from our headquarters and production facilities here in Arizona," said Toby Severtson, CEO of Severtson Screens. “FatCats is a terrific environment for the entire family, and we are proud to help our local economy and customer base by being a part of such a great venue.”



The FatCats Gilbert, Ariz., location includes a state-of-the-art bowling center and the new “Pizini” restaurant to complement the facility’s six theaters, which offers luxury seating and features first-run films. The center also provides additional entertainment, including a nine-hole Mini Glow-in-the-Dark Golf Course and a cutting-edge arcade/redemption center.



The Gilbert location’s Severtson Screens installation consists of two Silver 3D screens (38 feet and 46 feet wide), three higher-gain white screens (42 feet wide), and one standard matte white screen (25 feet wide), all specified and installed by Fountain Valley, Calif.-based Moving Image Technologies (MIT), a major manufacturer and installer of equipment to the motion picture exhibit industry. Gilbert is the second location that MIT has worked with FatCats on for its projectors, sound systems, seats, and curtains, along with specifying and installing the cinema screens.



“Although this project consists of just one 58,000-square-foot property, FatCats required multiple screens with different specifications for its six movie theaters, and so we needed a trusted screen manufacturer that could provide exactly what was called for in a timely fashion,” said Jerry Van De Rydt, president of MIT’s Rydt Entertainment Division. “Not only did Severtson Screens custom build every screen to exact requirements, the screens are manufactured just a few miles away, making this installation one of the easiest and most satisfying we’ve ever done.”



In 2001, the doors opened for the very first FatCats in Salt Lake City, Utah, featuring state-of-the-art bowling, billiards, arcades, movie theaters, great food, and family entertainment under one roof. Since then, FatCats has grown to six locations across four states, and each location hosts corporate, family, school, and charitable events.



“The FatCats mantra is ‘All Out Fun!’ and we take great pride in providing our customers with a great experience every time they walk through our doors,” said Jeff Jacobson, COO of FatCats. “Part of that experience is world-class movie theaters, and Severtson Screens provided exactly what we were looking for. Besides a great product, Severtson’s customer service is exceptional. They were with us and Moving Image Technologies every step of the way, and we could not be happier with the result.”