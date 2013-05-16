PixelFLEX Light Rigid 4 LED Video Screen

PixelFLEX has introduced its Light Rigid 4 (LR-4). For those looking for a lightweight, indoor hi-res LED video product, the LR-4 provides crisp and sharp playback that is ideal for IMAG, video reel playback, indoor advertising and much more.



The LR-4 will make its debut at InfoComm in Orlando (Booth 5987).

With its extremely thin construction, LR-4 is easy to assemble and disassemble, the company said, and is compact for storage. Key features of the new LED product from PixelFLEX include 4mm resolution, Powercon and Ethernet connectors, and a per tile weight of approximately 17 lbs.

PixelFLEX’s LR-4 offers the highest and sharpest resolution to date, and features a 140 degree vertical and horizontal viewing angle. Additionally, with 281 trillion colors available and a lifespan of 100,000 hours, the LR-4 presents optimal flexibility and durability to customers seeking to maximize viewer engagement.

“The popularity of our industry-leading lightweight LED video curtain walls was the driving force for the creation of a solution that would deliver an even higher video resolution and ease of installation in any indoor environment,” said Jeremy Byrd, president and founder of PixelFLEX. “Whereas our existing video screen systems are perfect for use by touring musicians and bands on the road or in multi-use theatre environments, such as at universities, the LR-4 is the ultimate solution for permanent installations where high-end video improves the customer experience.”