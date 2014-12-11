Sennheiser Steps Down from Supervisory Board

Having recently turned 70 years old, Prof. Dr. Jörg Sennheiser is handing over the chair of the supervisory board of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG to Dr. Frank Heinricht, as of January 1st, 2015. Since joining the family-owned company in 1976, Dr Sennheiser’s contribution has been instrumental to the company’s success and has paved the way for the audio company's future.



Prof. Dr. Jörg Sennheiser

Frank Heinricht has been Chairman of the Board of Management of Schott AG since 2013 and became a member of the supervisory board of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG five years ago.

“Dr. Heinricht has a profound technical expertise and brings experience in managing large family-owned companies to his new role. We are very happy that he is taking over as chairman of the supervisory board of the Sennheiser Group,” said Daniel and Andreas Sennheiser, CEOs and shareholders of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG.

In withdrawing as chairman of the supervisory board, Jörg Sennheiser is placing the management of the company fully into the hands of the third Sennheiser generation. His sons Daniel and Andreas Sennheiser have been running Sennheiser electronic GmbH und Co. KG as CEOs since July 2013.

Dr. Frank Heinricht

Jörg Sennheiser became Sennheiser's director of technology in 1976 before taking over management of the family business as executive shareholder in 1982. During his time at the helm, Sennheiser developed to an internationally successful brand. This involved setting up new manufacturing facilities in Ireland and the USA, while at the same time expanding production in Germany. In addition, Sennheiser internationalised its sales organisation during this time. As a result of this sustained growth strategy, Sennheiser today has over 2,500 employees across the globe and is active in more than 60 countries.