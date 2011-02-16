JVC And SpectraCal Simplify Calibration

Wayne, NJ--JVC Professional Products Company collaborated with SpectraCal to create a custom calibration interface within the CalMAN Commercial software for the new DLA-RS60U and DLA-RS50U 3D-enabled D-ILA Reference Series projectors.

Calibrating projectors has generally been a complicated process using on-screen menus and a remote control. With CalMAN's Direct Device Control (DDC) interface, however, the process is as simple as adjusting the relative height of bars on a chart. CalMAN directly communicates with the JVC projector and measures the result of each change to achieve the desired result.

"The new interactive interface streamlines the calibration process while providing full reporting for tracking results," said Gary Klasmeier, product engineering manager, D-ILA Systems, JVC Professional Products Company. "It organizes the workflow into a consistent and repeatable procedure for a number of adjustments, which improves accuracy and efficiency."

CalMAN offers three levels of support for JVC's DLA-RS60 and DLA-RS50 home cinema projectors. It provides access to individual projector controls, such as brightness and contrast adjustments, on the computer interface -- no remote control required. Its interactive charts allow the calibrator to set the projector output to any desired standards. Plus, a new "one-button" CalMAN-AC automated calibration solution automatically adjusts all settings across multiple measurement points as a single operation.

With its control over the projector's color management system (CMS), adjustments that used to require hours can be accomplished in minutes. "CMS work is notoriously complicated and difficult to get right," explained Derek Smith, SpectraCal CEO. "With the extremely well implemented CMS interfaces in the new JVC line, and CalMAN's DDC, you can create stunningly beautiful and accurate images -- and you don't need a Ph.D. in physics and all day to make it happen."