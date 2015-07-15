Sennheiser Completes Fiscal Year 2014 with Record Sales

Total sales by the Sennheiser Group for the 2014 fiscal year rose by 44.3 million euros ($48.25 million U.S.) to 634.8 million euros ($696.25 million U.S.), representing an increase of around 7.5 percent according to the company, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2015.

"We are very pleased to see a new record result," said Dr. Frank Heinricht, chairman of the supervisory board of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG. "The positive sales development in all regions has once again confirmed the strategic orientation of the company."



Sales at the Sennheiser Group increased in all regions worldwide. More than half of the company's total sales in fiscal year 2014 were generated in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa), which recorded stable growth of 2.1 percent. Business in the Americas region (North, Central and South America) saw sales increase by 4.0 percent.



Having grown by 30.9 percent, the APAC region (Asia and Australia) made a significant contribution towards increasing overall sales. In addition to the newly formed sales subsidiary for Australia and New Zealand, the region benefited to a large extent from the Digital Dividend in Japan, where public funds were made available to convert wireless microphone systems to enable them to use new frequency ranges.