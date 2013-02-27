Seneca Partners with Matrox for Mura MPX-Based Video Wall Controllers

Matrox Graphics and Seneca have entered an expanded partnership to build Mura MPX-based video wall controllers, starting with Seneca’s new VWC-4 solution. Capitalizing on Matrox Mura MPX technology, which features integrated inputs and outputs plus universal input capture on each PCIe x16 Gen2 card, the four-board controller enables integrators to build video walls of up to 16 HD inputs across 16 HD outputs. Available through Seneca, the new video wall controller comprises Matrox-validated components and was tested by the U.S.-based custom-computer manufacturer to meet rigorous standards. This 4U rack-mountable, cost-effective video wall solution will fulfill project requirements for small to mid-sized video wall installations in any sector, from digital signage to process control.

The new VWC-4 video wall controller from Seneca is powered by Mura MPX Series boards and drives up to 16 HD inputs across 16 HD outputs.

“The VWC-4 is a product of Seneca’s engineering team’s efforts to provide integrators with high-performance systems,” said David Mitchell, market development manager, Seneca. “We are confident our customers will benefit from this new Mura MPX board-powered controller with its image quality, as well as the flexibility stemming from their universal input, output functionality.”

Mura MPX Series video wall controller boards facilitate video switching, signal conversion, and scaling from their multi-functional, single-slot design. Possible applications of the VWC-4 include use as a presentation or digital signage system and within control rooms. Optional Matrox MuraControl for Windows video wall management software facilitates the creation and management of layouts (presets) through the manipulation of source content on all Mura-powered installations.

“Video wall integrators should be very interested in the new controller resulting from the Matrox-Seneca partnership,” said Helgi Sigurdsson, product manager, Matrox Graphics Inc. “Seneca is renowned for building quality, high-performance systems for digital signage and other applications, and Mura MPX technology is a natural fit to help deliver custom, reliable video wall controllers for use in AV projects.”