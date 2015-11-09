Seminar on Network Installs at DSE 2016

Digital Signage Expos’ four-part Digital Signage Seminar Program at DSE 2016 will include an hour-long session entitled, “Bringing Your A Game: Cohesive Strategies for a Profitable Digital Display Program.” The program is catered toward digital out-of-home and place-based network operators.

Cutting the ribbon at last year's Digital Signage Expo

Steve Harris, Vice President and General Manager at Cineplex Digital Solutions, Leigh Rosar, Director of Specialty Leasing and Marketing at Oxford Properties, and Rick Cope, CEO of Nanolumens, will team to present a case study of how to tackle complex network installs of digital displays in shopping malls and developed strategies to achieve long-term operation goals.

The DSE Advisory Board members recently commented on this topic and offered a variety of insights, including the following sampling of responses:

“A successful digital signage network should provide value to both average consumers and customers utilizing the most advanced and future-proof technology solutions.”

Margit Kittridge, Vice President, Digital Director at Intersection

“It is only by properly understanding costs vs. values that a network can make money. And it is only by understanding the full interplay of various systems and offerings that profits can be maximized in a rationale, sustainable way by delivering the right services at the right time against the audiences our clients desire to reach.”

Josh Kruter, Senior Vice President, Digital Product, Clear Channel Outdoor

Registration for “Bringing Your A Game: Cohesive Strategies for a Profitable Digital Display Program” or any of the DSE 2016 educational conference seminars is available online at www.dse2016.com.