Samsung Smart Signage Platform Powers Convenience Store Signage

Loop Neighborhood, an upscale convenience store chain in the San Jose area, is piloting a new digital signage program featuring animated product promotions with QR code coupons built on Samsung’s Smart Signage Platform.

Ingage Solutions, a division of Federal Heath Sign Company, partnered with software developer Insteo to produce, install and deploy the digital signage, in an example of the potential for Samsung’s new web-based platform to simplify and reduce the cost of deployments.

The installation features Samsung’s new 32” ME-C Series displays in portrait format showing animated product promotions with QR codes. Customers can scan the codes with their smartphone to receive on-the-spot discounts.

According to Steve Resnick, Executive Vice President of Ingage Solutions, Loop had been looking for a simple, dynamic and cost-effective way to deliver product promotions and increase customer engagement and loyalty. By utilizing the Samsung Smart Signage Platform, Ingage was able to provide Loop a solution without having to worry about media players or complicated content delivery. The screens are used 24/7 so dependability is key.

“We’re excited to partner with Ingage Solutions to be one of the first to launch a customer application with this exciting new platform,” said Jim Nista, Insteo CEO and Creative Director. “Samsung’s Smart Signage Platform allows us to write native HTML5 web apps with dynamic animations combined with client managed content.”

Samsung announced the launch of the Smart Signage Platform in the US at the Digital Signage Expo in February and has seen growing interest from the software developer and integrator community.