Screen Innovations Pure Zero Edge Projection Screens

Screen Innovations (SI) has added two new reference-quality screen material options to its Zero Edge line of projection screens. Pure White is a 1.3 gain screen, Pure Gray is a .8 gain screen, and both feature SI's sleek and stylish Zero Edge bezel.

Pure White and Pure Gray Zero Edge projection screens feature SI's proprietary Micro Texture and is capable of reproducing resolution from 1080P to 8K and beyond.

Designed to be quickly and easily installed, Pure Zero Edge screens do not require any additional assembly once unpacked. Mounting options include on-wall or flown from the ceiling by slender cables. New optional LED Lighting is built in to the frame and now incorporates six custom preferences and 256,000 colors, including 6500 kelvin white.