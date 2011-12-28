HOW-TO Sound ASSIST Tour Announced

Eatontown, NJ-The HOW-TO ASSIST (Academy of Sound System Integration, Setup & Troubleshooting) Tour is a training tour designed to provide sound and electrical contractors and sound system installers with the best possible training on how to setup, integrate, and troubleshoot live sound systems of any size. The ASSIST program is produced by Fits & Starts Productions, a provider of audio training seminars and workshops.

Installing a sound system in a modern facility is not as simple as just running a few wires anymore. Customers expect perfect room coverage, no hums or buzzes, and volume levels that may approach concert SPLs. Its not easy to do this successfully without complete knowledge of how pro-sound gear actually operates in a live environment with a full band.

As providers of professional training seminars to Grammy chapters, AES sections and NSCA workshops over the years, and the national leader in church sound training for the last 10 years, the HOW-TO Sound Workshops have trained over 10 thousand end users on how to properly setup and run their own sound systems. Now your installation crew can benefit from their industry knowledge on how to properly select, integrate, setup, and troubleshoot any sound system - from the simplest portable gear all the way up to concert-level sound systems.

These classes are lead by industry expert Mike Sokol, who has over 40 years experience in sound system design, integration, operation, and operator training. The ASSIST program is produced by Hector La Torre, long-time industry stalwart and innovator for Fits & Starts Productions.