Screen Innovations Introduces ALR Projection Panel ‘Tiles’

Tiles digital signage from Screen Innovations

The What: Screen Innovations (SI) has introduced Tiles, a new screen-tiling system that aims to redefine the video wall category.

The What Else: To build a Black Diamond video wall, panels are placed next to each other with a nearly invisible seam, and stacked in a running-bond pattern for superior strength. This is achieved by SI’s all-new, computer controlled cutting system, which is capable of cutting to extremely precise specifications.

“Black Diamond has been touted as the best screen that money can buy however, it comes with limitations,” said Skyler Meek, director of marketing for SI. “Because of the extreme engineering required to manufacture the optical qualities in the material, it is limited in height. To overcome this, SI has created a system that uses smaller, rigid tiles precision-bonded together in order to create one larger screen.”

To ensure that the installation process is as time efficient and simple as possible, SI has designed a system that is 75 percent prefabricated; each panel then snaps into place with an attachment system that utilizes neodymium magnets. This installation process allows integrators to assemble a video wall of any size with ease, minimizing hassle on the job. All panels are precision cut and stocked in three sizes: 45, 50, and 55 inches for 16:9, and 43, 48, and 53 inches for 16:10.

“What’s so revolutionary about this system is that there is now a solution for a massive ‘video-wall’ type screen without any of the headaches, installation problems, or budget concerns that give integrators nightmares,” Meek said. “Tiles require only a single light source, are a breeze to install, and are maintenance free (except for the occasional gentle dusting). And the technology is future-proofed with 8K+ resolution rating and UHD/HDR capability.

“Tiles with Black Diamond are the perfect solution for commercial installations and high-traffic areas such as digital signage, restaurants, educational facilities, stadiums, and just about any location where bright, detailed images are critical.”

The Bottom Line: Built with the Black Diamond screen technology, Tiles can go as large as 288 inches wide by 162 inches high (330 inches diagonal), and are 4K/8K+ rated and UHD/HDR ready.