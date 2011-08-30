Building on its vertical market expertise, Ingram Micro Inc. has announced a new channel partner network dedicated to meeting the IT business needs of the U.S. healthcare market.

The new Ingram Micro Healthcare Partner Network is, according to the company, “the first and only dedicated network of healthcare-focused value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) within the IT distribution channel. The new and specialized partner network leverages the proven infrastructure of the Ingram Micro Services Network (IMSN) to encourage greater collaboration among Ingram Micro channel partners and drive greater sales success within the healthcare market.”

"Ingram Micro's new Healthcare Partner Network brings together the people, technology, solutions and services needed to effectively collaborate, market, sell to and support the IT business needs of U.S.-based healthcare organizations such as hospitals, local doctors' offices and other healthcare-focused businesses," says Michael Humke, senior director, vertical markets, Ingram Micro U.S. "Healthcare is a complex and rewarding marketplace that calls for targeted resources, IT solutions, services and specialization that channel partners just can't get from any distributor."



"The Ingram Micro Healthcare Partner Network will make it that much easier for us, our vendors and other Ingram Micro solution providers to quickly identify the go-to healthcare experts within Ingram Micro's partner base and engage them on new business, services and partnership opportunities faster and more efficiently," says Humke.

"Ingram Micro is a great networking partner and a true catalyst in helping us grow our healthcare practice," says Hugo G. Perez, managing director, DATACORP in south Florida. "We see tremendous business value in the strategic relationships and know-how that Ingram Micro brings to our organization, especially in regard to healthcare, and look forward to leveraging the connections, specializations and new business relationships the new Healthcare Partner Network offers."

Membership in the partner network is reserved for qualified Ingram Micro solution providers in the U.S. who have an active, experienced healthcare practice. Annual membership fees will be waived for solution providers and MSPs who are already part of the IMSN. Solution providers and MSPs who are not active within the IMSN and qualify to join the Ingram Micro Healthcare Partner Network will pay an annual membership fee of $300.