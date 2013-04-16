Black Box Holds ‘You Know You’re In AV If…’ Contest

Black Box, a provider of AV, multimedia, and digital signage technology, is asking AV industry professionals to put on their thinking caps and provide the best ending to this sentence: “You know you’re in AV if…”

The contest will award an Apple iPad mini as a grand prize for the most humorous or original answer, as determined by popular vote. Nine runners-up will also receive a prize, either a Kindle Paperwhite e-reader or a $25 Amazon Gift Card.

To enter, visit: www.blackbox.com/go/YouKnowAV.

“The answer can be a ‘universal truth’ about working in the industry, something that others in the AV field can easily relate to,” said Harry Ostaffe, Black Box Director of Marketing. “Or it can simply be a unique observation or clever description—real or exaggerated—that accurately captures how all-consuming the job of an AV professional can be. Come up with a great answer and you just may win yourself a prize.”

After the entry period ends on May 7, 2013, 15 finalists will be selected, and the finalists’ entries will be posted May 9, 2013 on blackbox.com, where voters can register to choose their favorite. Voting will end May 16, 2013, and 10 winners, including the grand prize winner, will be determined by popular vote. The contest is open only to legal U.S. residents of the fifty (50) United States and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older. For official contest rules, visit www.blackbox.com/go/YouKnowAV.

This is the second “you know you’re in…” contest conducted by Black Box. Last year, the company held a contest for IT professionals, with the grand prize going to Richard Warfield of Gaithersburg, MD. His answer, “You know you’re in IT if your pets are named CAT5 and CAT6,” was selected as the best of more than a thousand entries.