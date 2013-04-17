Listen Technologies Level 2 Hearing Loop Training Qualifies for RU Credits

Listen Technologies' Level 2 Hearing Loop Training is now accredited through InfoComm and allows students to receive 4 InfoComm CTS RU.

For more than 30 years, InfoComm has administered the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) program, which is recognized worldwide as the leading AV professional credential. InfoComm offer three types of certification: CTS (General), CTS-D (AV System Design Specialization) and CTS-I (AV System Installation Specialization). InfoComm CTS, CTS-D, and CTS-I renew their credential every three years through continuing education. Each renewal candidate is required to attain 30 renewal units (RUs).

The Level 2 Hearing Loop Training or Integration & Commissioning of Hearing Loop Systems is full day training session designed to take you through the steps required to properly install a loop system. Attendees gain both theory and hands on practical experience of installing, setting up, testing and certifying a hearing loop system.

Listen Technologies partnered with Ampetronic in April 2012 to distribute audio induction loop systems in the America. For 25 years, Ampetronic has been the world leading provider of hearing loops and has set the bar for designing and delivering superior performing systems that meet the IEC 60118-4 standard.

“Our training has greatly benefited from Ampetronic’s expertise,” said Mike Griffitt, Listen/Ampetronic Hearing Loop Certified Instructor at Listen Technologies. “Response from participants has been very positive and our Integration partners are finding tremendous value in the time they have spent.”

Attendees will now have the opportunity to receive 4 RU upon completion of training and after passing the final exam.

Steven Brown, design and sales engineer at Progressive Electronics, Inc. attended the one-day session early in 2013 and noted, “Hearing Loop Training & Certification by Listen Technologies should be considered a mandatory pre-requisite to the design and provision of such systems. These systems are not plug-and-play. Listen has really done their homework and they have developed a compact and comprehensive means of sharing the science.”

Listen Technologies hosts Hearing Loop trainings across the country with prospective dates and locations listed through the end of the year. In addition, companies or individuals can opt to receive personalized on-site training.