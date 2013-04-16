Industry Veterans Frank Salazar and Chip Del Coro Join DVIGear

DVIGear, a manufacturer of digital connectivity products, announced that industry veterans Frank Salazar and Chip Del Coro have joined the company’s growing team of audiovisual professionals.

In their new positions as regional sales managers, Salazar (Western Region) and Del Coro (Northeast Region) will work to build DVIGear’s network of professional audiovisual dealers in their respective markets.

“We are excited to have two experts like Frank and Chip join our team,” said Steven Barlow, president of DVIGear. “They bring many years of sales experience in the ProAV industry which will help us deliver our digital connectivity solutions at the local level with greater focus.”

Salazar has previously held a variety of ProAV sales positions over the last fifteen years. He will support DVIGear’s dealer network in southern California and Nevada. Salazar can be contacted by phone at 909.632.3314 or by email at frank@dvigear.com.