A pair of Alcorn McBride DVM-8400HD Digital Video Machines have a key supporting role in “Double Portrait: Paula Scher and Seymour Chwast, Graphic Designers,” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.



The CBS television affiliate in Philadelphia named the show one of the top Museum Exhibitions to look forward to in 2013.

“Double Portrait,” which runs through mid-April, is the first joint exhibition by the husband and wife designers. It showcases Chwast’s iconic works, including his famed anti-Vietnam War poster “End Bad Breath,” and other work inspired by German Expressionist woodcuts, Victorian typography, children’s art, primitive and folk art, and comics. By contrast, Scher is best known for her reimagining of typography in the fields of graphic identity and environmental graphics; among her works in the show is the poster for the play “Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk,” whose typographic rhythms reflect the production’s dynamic dancing.

The Philiadelphia Museum of Art already has Alcorn McBride gear running other exhibits. Two Alcorn McBride’s DVM-8400HD’s run the slide shows which are at the heart of “Double Portrait.”

“Paula Scher and Seymour Chwast have produced an immense and varied body of distinguished work over the years,” said Kathryn Bloom Hiesinger, Ph.D., The J.Mahlon Buck, Jr. Family Senior Curator of European Decorative Arts after 1700 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. “It is only through these slides that visitors to the exhibition can see and understand the full range of their work.”

