Scala’s Healthcare Info-TV in Copenhagen

Scala, Inc has announced it is driving a large-scale digital signage network, running over 500 screens across 20 medical facilities, on behalf of Region Hovedstaden, the regional authority of Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Scala network, Info-TV in waiting rooms of Region Hovedstaden facilities

The Scala network, named Info-TV, centralizes relevant national, regional, facility and department-level healthcare information on-screen to provide information to people located in the waiting rooms of the facilities run by the authority.

Deployed by local Scala system integrator ATEA following a public tender for centralized digital signage and support, Info-TV is part of a project by Region Hovedstaden to improve overall patient satisfaction during their interactions with the public healthcare system.

The deployment at Region Hovedstaden includes 520 Scala players, driving a similar number of 42” and 55” screens split into a dynamic frame and a scroll feed.

Scala was chosen because it was a proven digital signage technology platform that could handle the complexity of the project and provide easy management of the content on each screen coming from different ‘broadcasters’: the region, the hospital and the clinical department.

“We are managing 500 discrete playlists and channels, no two channels are similar,” explained Jacob Simonsen, technical project leader and consultant at Region Hovedstaden. “Using the Scala player and content manager, we can schedule, plan and manage different types of programming and manage this great volume of content in a centralized manner.”