Prysm for Honeywell Aerospace

Digital display innovator, Prysm, has announced that the company’s Digital Mannequin displays were selected to enhance the Honeywell Aerospace in-booth experience during the 2011 National Business Aviation Association Annual Meeting & Conference that took place in Las Vegas, NV on October 10-12. Powered by Prysm’s revolutionary Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology, five Digital Mannequins standing seven-feet tall brought Honeywell Aerospace’s customers and technology to life with brilliant, high-definition video displays during the business aviation industry’s largest tradeshow.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Honeywell Aerospace and its agency The Brand Experience for such an innovative project,” said Prysm’s co-founder and CEO Amit Jain. “This is a true testament to the quality and capabilities of Prysm’s display solution.”

During the show, Prysm’s Digital Mannequins were used as valuable sales tools bringing various Honeywell Aerospace products to life with stunning imagery and product videos. Each Digital Mannequin was used as a stand-alone presentation tool; designed with a custom touchpad interface controlled by the sales reps, the display on any tower could be easily changed to exhibit one of sixteen Honeywell Aerospace product presentations. As the sales reps met with attendees and told the story of the various Honeywell Aerospace products, the Digital Mannequins helped illustrate the product stories with short video presentations that include stats, pictures and design details.

“Using five of Prysm’s Digital Mannequins, we were able to create an immersive video experience where the audience actually felt like they are standing on the runway,” said Dale Tesmond, CEO of The Brand Experience, who provided both creative direction and executive production for the experience. “Working with teams from Prysm, 3Stage Design for the technology setup and design, and Sandlot Pictures for the display content, we’ve created an un-paralleled display that the Honeywell team is thrilled with.”

Additionally, the Digital Mannequin’s attracted and engaged audiences to the Honeywell Aerospace booth. At various times during the conference all five displays were synced together and streamed short videos depicting the everyday life of Honeywell Aerospace customers: from business jet pilots, to maintenance teams and FAA controllers.

Prysm’s LPD solutions break away from traditional display technologies by offering freeform flexibility, long-lasting performance, life-like, life-size and HD imagery that captivates audiences in any setting. Built on solid-state lasers that deliver brilliant image quality and the fastest video content, Prysm’s displays provide striking video viewable from 178-degrees. Running off of a standard 110V outlet and using up to 75% less power than traditional backlit or projection technology-based products, Prysm’s displays create high impact brand experiences without the need for special power or cooling infrastructure.

About Prysm:

Prysm, Inc. has invented a new display platform based on the Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology that it owns entirely. LPD is a large format freeform display platform that can be organized in any size or shape to support a wide range of complete solutions for a variety of commercial markets. When compared to traditional technologies, LPD offers brilliant life-like and life-size displays which deliver truly immersive experiences, while offering the lowest cost of ownership and meeting the highest standards of environmental impact. Prysm is a privately held company based in San Jose, California with sales offices in New York, San Jose, London and Dubai.