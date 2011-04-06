Middle Atlantic Debuts New UPS

Middle Atlantic Products is introducing a new line of UPS systems that provide true individual outlet control, both remotely via RS-232 and IP, and locally using Middle Atlantic Power Manager, a web-based interface for local monitoring and control.

With 100 percent individual outlet control, this system allows users to control each of the 8 outlets independently. This capability allows users to restrict unauthorized use of outlets for additional security, and when integrated with a control system via RS-232, can support up to 8-stage sequencing in any combination, with any delay; no separate sequencer is necessary.

The Middle Atlantic Products UPS also features Pure Sine Wave technology, integration with AV control systems and a unique sliding rear rackrail mount.