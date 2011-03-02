NSCA Conference Draws Record Numbers

Cedar Rapids, IA--With more than 230 attendees, the 13th annual NSCA Business & Leadership Conference drew record numbers of integrators, first-time attendees, and support from industry manufacturers.

More than 230 attendees participated in the 13th annual NSCA Business & Leadership Conference in San Diego.

Sessions and roundtables focused on the current state of business, forecasts for the future, and new business opportunities left attendees with solutions to navigate their businesses through the next week and the next two years.

“I have been to different conferences over the years and found this conference to be one of the best I have ever attended,” said Allen Allen, Technology for Education director of integration services, and a first-time attendee. “I was able to take away many great things, new information, new perspectives and most of all new friendships.”

Popular sessions included the presentation by Dr. Lee McPheters, an economics professor who shared opinions and outlooks, noting that the economy really won’t make a comeback until 2013, despite optimistic numbers. Garrison Wynn gave an approach to business during changing times. Richard Reinis presented his experience facing the extremes of success and failure and spoke on how to overcome, maintain and be successful throughout challenging circumstances. Attendees also enjoyed an off-site event on business strategies to be learned from fighter pilots at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.



Winners of the NSCA Excellence in Business awards accepted their awards during the NSCA Business & Leadership Conference. Left to Right:

Stan Stanek, Alpha Video & Audio – Marketing Strategies

Merry McCleary, Avyve – Philanthropic Contributions

Ron Oetjen, Intelligent Access Systems – Growth Strategies

Doug Hall, The Whitlock Group – Fiscal Responsibility

Steve Stephens, Stage Front Presentation Systems – Project DevelopmentJan Sandri, president of FSR, said it was the best conference to date. “The agenda was excellent, featuring both outstanding speakers and networking in a relaxed, casual environment,” she said. “FSR is proud to sponsor this event and support the integrators who continually seek to excel at their business.”“We had tremendous support from those that sponsored and endorsed the event,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “These industry supporters helped bring in our best crowd yet and create an atmosphere where networking and establishing new business relationships were the best takeaways for many at this event.”