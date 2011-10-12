Control4 Offers Business Workshop Series

Salt Lake City, UT—Control4 is offering a new series of targeted online New Business Workshops that identify new business and marketing opportunities for Control4 dealers. Led by Control4 SVP Jim Arnold, and with case studies from existing dealers who are already succeeding in light commercial, the first workshop in the series is entitled, “Building a Light Commercial Installation Business.”

The Control4 New Business Workshop series is designed to help dealers identify and sell into new market opportunities. Control4's inaugural session is focusing on a growing segment of dealers' business as determined in a September 2011 Control4 dealer survey. The one-hour online session is designed to provide dealers the tools to tap into light commercial business opportunities so they can grow their current business by automating boardrooms, small businesses, bars, and restaurants leveraging the Control4 hardware and software they already know into the commercial space.

"Our research has shown that the light commercial marketplace has become a viable business opportunity for dealers using Control4 systems,” Arnold said. “We want to make sure our dealers are embracing this market segment for their business. Control4 has always believed in investing in our dealer channel and delivering programs that positively impact their business. Identifying growth segments and helping our dealers take advantage of them, that's part of our partnership."

The one-hour New Business Workshop will be held on Tuesday, October 25 at both 9 AM EDT / 6AM PDT and 12PM EDT / 9AM PDT. The session will be recorded and available to dealers to watch at their leisure on the Control4 website.

"Dealers will be impressed with the content that has been developed from the ground up based on feedback, tips and sales tools from dealers already succeeding in light commercial installations," Arnold added.

Control4 dealers who participate in the session, or download it for future use, will receive a market overview, guidelines, tricks and tools to expand their business with light commercial installations. Specific topics will include:

• How to identify and approach new and existing customer prospects.

• How other dealers have been leveraging existing Control4 solutions in light commercial applications.

• Learning more about new apps from BlackWire Design, Extra Vegetables and other Control4 partners and how these apps enhance and simplify Control4 commercial installs.

• Understanding the momentum of existing and future light commercial apps and how these software developments enhance the scope and function of Control4(r) systems.

• New sales tools and collateral

Future New Business Workshop topics include: Leveraging Apps to Drive Business; Upsell/Upgrade: Mining Existing Customers for More Business; Marketing 101, Targeting Builders, Architects and Designers.

All Control4 Dealers attending the Workshop have a chance to enter to win a new Control4 Demo Kit, valued at over $3,000 and loaded with free commercial apps.

Interested Control4 Dealers should click here for details and to register.