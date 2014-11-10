San Francisco Airport Signage Receives Crown Award

- Omnivex Corporation, announced that their customer San Francisco International Airport (SFO) won a Digital Screenmedia Association (DSA) Crown Award. The DSA Crown Award recognizes excellence in digital out-of-home content. SFO was a Gold Medalist in the Point of Transit category (10K and over) for their interactive wayfinding installation in the airports newly renovated Boarding Area E, which opened January 28, 2014.
- “We are very excited that SFO won a Gold in the DSA Crown Awards for Point of Transit,” said Doug Bannister, CEO, Omnivex Corporation. “It is a fantastic to see their efforts recognized.”
- SFO uses Omnivex Moxie digital signage software to power their interactive wayfinding touchscreens. The screens enable travellers to easily find where they need to go anywhere in the airport and the best route to get there, whether by walking or by taking the airport’s automated AirTrain. The touchscreens are location-smart and thereby predetermine appropriate destinations based on the passenger’s pre or post security location. The screens tie into other SFO systems allowing the maps to be updated in real-time.
- Content, user experience and user interface design was developed by Ilium Associates.