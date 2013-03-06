Ancient History Meets High Technology in Indonesia

Malang is the second largest city in Indonesia's East Java province, with an ancient history dating back to the 10th century Mataram Kingdom. Within this vibrant and historically rich culture, high technology video is at work at the Southeast Asia Bible Seminary. Known locally as Seminari Alkitab Asia Tenggara (SAAT), the seminary provides a post graduate curriculum of ministry studies and functions as a strategic network for churches and church leaders.



The seminary recently opened a new 1500 seat auditorium, which serves as their educational centerpiece. The auditorium is a showcase for the latest in AV equipment. V2 Indonesia, the system integrator for the SAAT project, selected RGB Spectrum's MediaWall 4200 processor to handle all video display requirements for the auditorium's large 3x13 meter projection screen.

Video is shown on screen via three Christie HD-10K projectors, and because of the MediaWall processor's wide range of overlap functionality, the three projectors are easily blended into one seamless display.

The MediaWall 4200 was selected for its reliability and user friendly GUI, and for its powerful multi-window functionality. Because the facility hosts seminars, conferences, lectures, and concerts, the processor is required to handle a variety of input sources including cameras, computers, PowerPoint presentations, video playback and more. With the flexibility of 12 windows, dynamic scaling and positioning, and the ability to store and recall "presets" of screen layouts, the processor is easily controlled via laptop by SAAT's AV professionals.

With the RGB Spectrum MediaWall 4200 processor, the result is an intimate and visually rich environment in SAAT's new auditorium—whether the requirement is a classroom lecture or a multi-camera concert event.

"RGB Spectrum products are known the world over for the highest quality processing and utmost reliability," said Rudi Hidayat, managing director of V2 Indonesia. "These standards are completely in line with SAAT's desire for the very best equipment, and this, in turn, ensures the most effective teaching and event support."