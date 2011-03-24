Mid-America Sound Open House

Mid-America Sound Corporation and A.C.T Lighting presented an open house featuring Clay Paky automated fixtures and MA Lighting grandMA2 consoles on February 3.

Mid-America hosted the open house at its Greenfield, Indiana headquarters where Clay Paky Alpha 1500 and 700 series fixtures and the new Sharpy fixture were showcased alongside a complete range of grandMA2s, both full size and light.

“The open house gave customers a chance to check out the latest technology,” says Mid-America Lighting division manager Bob Williams. “People have been asking about our Clay Paky fixtures which are hard to find in the Midwest, and from time to time we hold product training classes for the grandMAs. So we decided to showcase both products in a very hands-on open house event.”

Experts were available to demo the Clay Paky Alpha 1500 and 700 series fixtures, the new Sharpy and grandMA2 full size, grandMA2 Light, grandMA2 on PC and grandMA 3D consoles. Question-and-answer sessions detailed the products’ features and usage.