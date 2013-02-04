Installer’s Choice Adds Sectional Wall Mount Rack

Built to support and secure smaller AV, security, and communication systems, Installer’s Choice has added a new sectional wall mount rack (WMR).



Designed as a cost effective solution for mounting electronics equipment, the WMR features fully welded construction, a load rating of 250 lbs., and front doors—in solid, vented and Co-poly options.

All doors feature a keyed lock for secured access. The hinged center section has a 12-inch cutout in the back panel to accommodate pull boxes, electrical outlets, ETC. The back panel has 1/2-inch, 2-inch, and 3-inch electrical knock-outs in the top and bottom for conduit and cabling. The WMR includes two pairs of #10-32 tapped mounting rails in the center section that are fully adjustable front-to-rear, with each RU labeled for easy equipment mounting.

Vented areas in the WMR provide optimal passive cooling—or add active cooling with optional 4-inch fans. Installer’s Choice WMR’s have a 24-inch overall width and are available in 12RU and 18RU panel heights, and 17-inch or 22-inch depths.

The WMR features a black, durable powder coat finish and carries a 10 year warranty. All Installer’s Choice racks and accessories are Made in the U.S.