Digital Place-Based Revenue Growth Outpaces All Other Media

The Digital Place-Based Advertising Association (DPAA) announced that the sector’s revenue growth rate for the first half of 2013 outpaced that of all other media.

Based on information collected by the certified public accounting firm Miller, Kaplan, Arase from 31 digital place-based networks – including both DPAA members and non-members -- advertising revenue for the digital place-based sector grew by 14.9% for the first half of 2013 versus the same period last year, significantly outpacing the next fastest-growing sector for the six-month period (cable television, +10.1%) as well as that of non-video Internet.

First-Half 2013 Revenue Growth by Media Type

Digital Place-based: + 14.9%

Cable Television: + 10.1%

Outdoor: + 6.0%

Internet (Display): + 5.3%

Magazine: + 1.1%

Network Television: - 0.6%

Radio: - 1.9%

Spot TV: - 2.9%

Newspapers: - 4.0%

Total Media +2.0%

Source: Miller, Kaplan, Arase for DPb media; Kantar Media for all others