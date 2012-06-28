SW Florida Nature Center Advanced Presentation Systems

The new Nature Center at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida in Naples has opened with Alcorn McBride video, audio and show control selected for the Dalton Discovery Center and Jeannie Meg Smith Theater. The Conservancy is dedicated to marshaling the combined forces of environmental policy, advocacy, research, education and wildlife rehabilitation to protect the region’s land, water and wildlife. The Nature Center offers attractions including two theaters for multimedia presentations, daily programs and featured speakers.



“The V16 Pro controls all of the shows,” says Sessions. “One of the DVM-8400HDs runs a 15-minute video in Dalton Discovery Center; a motion sensor triggers the show controller to start the presentation. The five-minute shows in the Smith Theater are also motion sensor-activated and run by the second DVM-8400HD.”

Two AM4s run ambient audio throughout the day; another pair is attached to a push button that triggers animal sounds. The ShowTouch panel is mounted in a room where staff can start and stop equipment at the beginning and end of the day and control gear located in a separate equipment room.

“We’re very happy with all of the Alcorn McBride equipment,” says Sessions. “It’s working great, and the programming is simple and easy. We love it!”

