Ryan Kanarek Promoted to Software Support Manager At A.C.T Lighting, Inc.

A.C.T Lighting announced the promotion of Ryan Kanarek to the new post of Software Support Manager.

Ryan Kanarek

Kanarek has filled the role of Software Technical Support for the past two years and will work closely with Will Murphy, Director of Software Support and Development at A.C.T Lighting, to ensure customers receive a consistent level of exceptional software support.

"Ryan's exemplary showcase of our core values along with his skills made him a perfect candidate for this new role as A.C.T Lighting continues to grow," said Will Murphy. "Ryan never stands down from a challenge and is always happy to help - two very important qualities required for technical support."

Murphy also cites Kanarek's expertise with the MA software platforms - grandMA2, dot2, MA3D and the MA Network Switch - which are increasingly the choice of industry professionals.

"With the continued growth of those platforms it's important to have the knowledge our customers need at our fingertips. Ryan will be integral in organizing this information for the software support team," added Murphy.

Prior to joining A.C.T Lighting Kanarek spent six years at Break the Floor Productions. While there he served in various capacities, including Tour Lighting Designer for "JUMP," the largest touring dance convention in the world, which played 25-30 cities annually in North America, Mexico and Central America. He was also Lighting Director, Master Electrician and Production Manager for four annual "A.C.E. Awards" shows.