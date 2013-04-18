D-Tools Opens 2013 Design Awards Call for Entries

D-Tools, Inc. has announced its call for entries for its annual contest, the 2013 Design Awards.



D-Tools is pursuing System Integrator software users' greatest success stories and project designs that display how the software has positively affected their business and ROI. Winning success stories will be selected from a diverse group of D-Tools users.

Winners will be announced at CEDIA EXPO in Denver, CO in September.

Contest categories include Best Residential, Best Commercial, Most Unique, and Best Overall. Winners will be selected by the D-Tools product team and select Certified Partners. The winning entries will be judged on a number of criteria, including originality, deep use of D-Tools' software, overall system design and which entries best communicate and demonstrate the system designer's knowledge of the software.

"Every year some of the most distinguished residential and commercial system integrators share their outstanding D-Tools designs and stories with us through the Design Awards," said Adam Stone, president and CEO of D-Tools. "We truly look forward to this annual contest to see how companies are excelling with our solution and we anticipate this year's awards to be the greatest yet."