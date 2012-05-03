AMX Touch Panel Earns Cisco CCX Certification

AMX announced its MVP-9000i Touch Panels have earned the Cisco Compatible Extensions Version 4 (CCX v4) certification.

This certification ensures that the MVP-9000i is interoperable with a Cisco wireless LAN infrastructure and has met the Wi-Fi Alliance’s WPA/WPA2 specification addressing wireless network security, performance, reliability, diagnostics and network statistics gathering.

For financial institutions and organizations charged with protecting sensitive information, security concerns are paramount and often prohibit the use of wireless touch panels. CCX v4 addresses these concerns with an enterprise-grade solution that affirms device credibility and performance. Now, IT departments can confidently and securely integrate standards-based wireless control into their networks.

“We specifically went with Cisco for 9000i Wi-Fi support in hopes that someday we could offer the market a wireless panel they could standardize on, regardless of security requirements,” said AMX chief technology officer Robert Noble. “Today is that day. We are thrilled to be the first and only manufacturer to earn the CCX stamp of approval.”

“For far too long, our dealers have been grappling with wireless security issues. Previously “secure” and “wireless” couldn’t even be used in the same sentence”, said Kevin Bowyer, AMX vice president, U.S. partner sales. “Now, they can offer their financial, government and other security-sensitive clients what no other in the industry can - the freedom of secure wireless facility control in an enterprise grade solution.”

The MVP-9000i Touch Panel delivers robust wireless performance through its built-in 802.11a/b/g Wi-Fi card with antenna diversity in addition to wireless security features.