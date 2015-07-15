RSPA Partners with 11Giraffes for RetailNOW 2015

The Retail Solution Providers Association (RSPA) has selected 11Giraffes as the exclusive digital signage provider for RetailNOW 2015. In this capacity, 11Giraffes will provide digital signage services for the exhibit hall, schedule and announcement boards surrounding the educational session spaces, and information and welcome screens near registration.

As the exclusive digital signage provider, the 11Giraffes software platform will be used for digital signage and interactive content management and presentation throughout the show. The company is creating custom video content for RSPA. 11Giraffes coordinated with distribution and hardware partners SYNNEX and Samsung to complete the solution for RSPA.

11Giraffes Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Operations, Jim Marascio, will present "Delivering Modern In-Store Experiences" as one of the event's educational sessions.