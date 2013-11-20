Digital Out Of Home Advertising at Austin Fan Fest 2013

- BrightSign partnered with Zephyr Media to deliver a Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) advertising network for Austin Fan Fest 2013, the interactive festival that ran in parallel with the Formula One 2013 United States Grand Prix. The four-day festival – which occupied 12 square blocks in historic downtown Austin – included dozens of interactive and educational displays, as well as dining, entertainment and live music.
- “Austin is known the world over for its ability to put on a show, and F1 racing is at the pinnacle of automotive engineering,” said Luke McEvoy, Zephyr Media’s vice president of marketing. “Working closely with BrightSign, we created a DOOH network that reflects that fast-paced entertainment and cutting-edge technology.”
- Festival attendees were drawn by activities for all ages. The event included six stages hosting activities for children, families and race fans, including some of music’s hottest acts, an X-Games action sports zone, food trucks, and F1 race car simulators and interactive exhibits.
- “Large-scale outdoor events provide a massive audience that advertisers have traditionally struggled to reach – that all changed with the advent of powerful DOOH ad networks,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “Zephyr Media is a great partner, and working together we created a compelling advertising platform that yielded great ROI for sponsors of this year’s Austin Fan Fest.”
- For event sponsors, Austin Fan Fest 2013 delivered a captive audience of elite motorsport fans in a festive mood – individuals with a high level of disposable income. Zephyr Media’s DOOH Network took advantage of this market and enabled advertisers to successfully target this audience.
- While Zephyr Media’s DOOH Network was conceived initially to deliver high-impact advertising for event sponsors, the network was also used as part of a pro bono effort to raise awareness for relief efforts currently underway in the Philippines, following the typhoon that recently devastated parts of that country. The Digital Screenmedia Association created a number of 15-second public service announcements that include instructions on how to donate to the relief effort. One of those 15-second spots ran twice during each 45-minute segment for three days, displayed on a High Definition 16:9 screen that measures 33 feet across. This was the largest screen at the event and was visible from nearly a quarter mile away. Zephyr Media ran the spots free of charge using BrightSign’s players.
- Austin Fan Fest took place in downtown Austin, TX November 14-17, 2013.
